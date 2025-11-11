Congress demands judicial probe into claims about Goa minister's role in cash-for-jobs scam

Panaji, Nov 11 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations of a state minister's role in the cash-for-job scam, accusing the Pramod Sawant-led government of protecting those involved in the racket.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao claimed that Puja Naik, an accused in the case, had named a minister in her statement after her arrest last year. However, when the chargesheet was filed, there was no mention of the name.

People have lost faith in the police department, and hence, a high-level judicial inquiry should be initiated into Naik's allegations, he said, adding that the BJP government in the state was protecting persons involved in the scam.

Naik, arrested last year and currently out on bail, posted a video on social media last week, alleging the involvement of a minister from the Sawant-led cabinet and two others in the multi-crore scam.

Without naming anyone, Naik claimed that she had been collecting money from victims on behalf of a minister, a senior IAS officer and an engineer, who are yet to return around Rs 17 crore.

Alemao questioned why agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax had not swung into action after Naik spoke about a whopping Rs 17 crore in the fraud.

"They should have investigated this case," he said, adding that the money was collected from gullible, educated youths who are searching for employment.

The Congress leader said that there is no trust in this government that it would deliver justice to the victims of the cash-for-jobs scam.

Naik is being questioned by the crime branch and Bicholim police, who had earlier arrested her in connection with the cases filed with them by various victims.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured a thorough investigation into the matter, saying Naik's claims are being verified. PTI RPS ARU