Congress demands law for gig workers in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe has demanded a law to safeguard the rights of gig workers in the state, or else the party will raise the issue in the legislature's budget session next month.

Londhe was addressing a press conference here on Monday night after he met some gig workers agitating here against issues with their food delivery company.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a social security scheme for one crore gig workers engaged with online platforms and said the government will provide them identity cards and facilitate their registration on the e-Shram portal.

Londhe said, "We have brought a legislation for gig workers in Karnataka and other states, and have given protection to these workers. But such a law is not there in Maharashtra and it should be made to protect their rights." Companies have been giving an impossible task to gig workers to deliver 35 orders in a day against a remuneration of Rs 2,350, and 25 orders for a payment of Rs 1,750, he said.

"There should be a law to protect the gig workers and a grievance redressal system along with other facilities," the Congress leader said.

Londhe claimed he had tried to call Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat multiple times (over the issue of gig workers here), but he did not respond.

The Congress leader said he later called an official from the food delivery company and tried to make them and the agitating workers sit together to resolve the issues. But, the company officials did not show up, he said.

"We want to know if the government is thinking about a law for the protection of gig workers. If not, the Congress will not remain quiet, and will stand with these workers. The Congress will take up the issue in the upcoming budget session," he said.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe's claim on allotment of posts in the erstwhile undivided Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray after gifting Mercedes cars, Londhe said she is a senior leader and the party made her MLC four times.

"She was powerful enough to raise voice against such things when she was in the party (led by Uddhav Thackeray)," the Congress leader said and wondered whether she was reading a "script" given by someone.

Gorhe last week claimed posts in the undivided Sena were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

The comments, made at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in Delhi, drew sharp criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT) which came into existence following a split in original Shiv Sena.

Asked about possible changes in the Congress after the recent appointment of its new state head Harshwardhan Sapkal, Londhe said, "A party worker has been chosen for the post of state unit president and a new team will be made." PTI AW GK