Congress demands probe into Lengpui airport 'land deal', alleges financial irregularities

Aizawl, Jan 29 (PTI) Mizoram's opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a high-level investigation into the controversial transfer of land near Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The party also alleged "hidden agendas" and financial irregularities in the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary Lalbiakzama claimed that the transaction, which has become a focal point of public concern, is currently mired in intense political debate and counter-allegations between the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

The land deal has now drawn sharp criticism from the Congress over a perceived lack of transparency and potential law violations.

Lalbiakzama said that information gathered from media reports and social media suggested a “troubling distribution” of funds.

"It appears there are hidden agendas and a significant amount of money being siphoned off. It is evident that certain individuals have received more money than the landowners themselves. We demand to know who authorised this rushed process while allegedly bypassing established legal procedures," Lalbiakzama said.

The Congress leader also questioned the nature of the deal and sought clarification on whether the land was an outright sale or a long-term lease.

He positioned the state government as the primary 'facilitator' of the deal and demanded clarification.

Despite repeated attempts, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister B Lalchhanzova and officials could not be contacted for comments.

Chief Minister's planning adviser and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga told PTI that the revenue minister will soon address the media on the issue. PTI CORR NN