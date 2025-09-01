Congress demands relief package for flood-hit Jammu, probe into Vaishno Devi, Chashoti tragedies

Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday sought a comprehensive relief and reconstruction package for the communities affected by the natural disasters in the Jammu region, while pressing for a high-level inquiry into the "systemic lapses and negligence" behind the Vaishno Devi and Chashoti tragedies.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra made the demands in a post on X as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday toured flood-hit Jammu and assured some of the victims he met of relief and rehabilitation.

"As the Hon'ble Home Minister visits Jammu to evaluate the catastrophic losses suffered by our people, the Indian National Congress unequivocally demands an immediate, comprehensive, and well-funded relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction package to support the affected communities and rebuild their lives with dignity," Karra said.

He said the party strongly urges the establishment of an independent, high-level inquiry to thoroughly investigate the "systemic lapses and negligence that led" to the heartwrenching tragedies at Vaishno Devi and Chashoti.

"These disasters have shaken the nation, and accountability must be ensured to deliver justice to the victims and their families," he said.

The government must act swiftly to implement robust preventive measures to safeguard lives and prevent such devastating incidents in the future, Karra added.

More than 130 people have been killed and 33 have gone missing in cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Chasooti in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts since August 14.

The dead include 34 pilgrims who were hit by a landslide en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on August 26. PTI SSB RHL