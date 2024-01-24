Congress demands SIT probe in woman Assistant Public Prosecutor's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Kerala government constitute a special investigation team to probe the recent death of a woman Assistant Public Prosecutor whose body was found in her home in Kollam three days ago.

The 41-year-old woman was found hanging in her home on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan on Wednesday sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to consider the incident with "utmost seriousness".

In the letter, he alleged that S Aneeshya, who was serving as an Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) in the Paravur Munsif Court in Kollam, had died by suicide as she could not bear the mental pressure and public humiliation inflicted by her superiors.

Referring to some purported voice messages sent to her friends by the deceased woman, the LoP said she had detailed various pressures she had faced at her workplace in it.

She even made a grave allegation that some colleagues even forced her to take leave and stay away from cases, the letter further said.

Satheesan said it has to be probed whether she was forced to go on leave with an intention to sabotage cases.

He said that it is necessary for those facing accusations in the issue to be relieved of their duties immediately to ensure that evidence is not destroyed.

Even lawyers in the state have expressed concern about the ongoing investigation ordered by the Director General of Prosecution into the incident, the Congress leader further said.

"So, it is requested that a special investigation team be appointed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident," Satheesan added. PTI LGK ROH