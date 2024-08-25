Congress demands special Central package for Tripura flood

Agartala, Aug 25 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday demanded a special package by the Centre for restoration of damage caused by the devastating flood in the state.

At least 26 people died while two went missing in the floods.

"The damage caused by the flood is huge… At the all-party meeting held yesterday, we put forward some proposals before Chief Minister Manik Saha for rebuilding the state and its people", senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said at a press conference here.

He said the chief minister claimed the estimated loss due to the flood could be Rs 15,000 crore.

"It may go up further after final assessment. It has been reported that people could save nothing as their valuable belongings from electronic gadgets to valuable documents to physical properties were washed away by flood water. The farmers were also the worst victims of flood. We propose the chief minister to request the Centre to send a central team to assess the flood-hit state", he said.

Roy Barman said the state government could send an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister or Union Finance Minister for a special package for the state.

"The Prime Minister or Home Minister visits calamity-ravaged state to assess the actual damage. Surprisingly, Tripura's flood remained missing in today’s edition of Mann Ki Baat programme", he said.

He also said the party also suggested forming district and sub-division-level committees to oversee the rebuilding works properly. PTI PS RG