Congress demands white paper on Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Odisha government publish a white paper on ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (treasury) of the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The party said the white paper should contain details of the records of valuables of the Ratna Bhandar, which were prepared in the past, and the inventory which will be prepared this year.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, former president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Prasad Harichandan said his party has been demanding the reopening of the Lord’s Treasury for inventory and repair.

Now, the BJP government has initiated a step in this regard, he said.

The Ratna Bhandar was reopened on Sunday after 46 years for preparing an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure.

However, many questions are being raised on the keys of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ because the locks of the inner chamber of the treasury did not open with the duplicate keys available with the Puri district administration, the Congress leader said.

Members of a special committee tried to open three locks on the doors of the inner chamber of the treasury, but not one of them could be opened with the two ‘duplicate’ keys available with the Puri district administration, Jagannath temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee had said.

“Earlier, the then Puri collector had claimed that he had found duplicate keys of the Ratna Bhandar from the district record room. Now, it is being said that the keys were there in the district's treasury,” the Congress leader said.

“Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the high-level committee constituted by the government to supervise the inventory work, had clearly stated that the keys did not belong to the locks,” he said.

The Congress leader asked about the original keys of the Ratna Bhandar.

He urged the state government to count the valuables stored inside the Ratna Bhandar while shifting those to the temporary strong room, to maintain transparency.

Further, the government should publish a white paper mentioning the inventory record of this year along with the records of 1978, 1952, 1905 and 1805, Harichandan said.

On the other hand, another ex-president of OPCC, Niranjan Patnaik said there is a need for a thorough investigation into the whereabouts of the Ratna Bhandar keys, which were, presumably, last used in 1985.

He urged the government to investigate and disclose the location of the keys as recorded in the government registrar during that period.

As the three locks could not be opened using the duplicate keys on Sunday, the special committee members followed the standard operating procedure and broke the three locks in the presence of a magistrate to enter the inner chamber, Padhee had said.

The Ratna Bhandar, located in the temple's basement, has two parts. The outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar stores ornaments used by the deities daily, while many pieces of jewellery are kept in the inner chamber of the treasury.

The Congress party has also demanded a judicial probe led by a retired judge of Orissa High Court or Supreme Court on the alleged mismanagement during the ongoing Rath Yatra in Puri.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said the ‘unfortunate’ incident during the ‘Pahandi’ (ceremonial procession) ritual of Lord Balabhadra during Rath Yatra in Puri has hurt the sentiments of Jagannath devotees.

The idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on a group of servitors when the deity was being carried from his chariot to the Gundicha temple on July 9.

"The state government has asked the temple administration to probe the incident. As the administration is also responsible for the incident, we demand a judicial probe by a retired judge. The report should be published within a month," he demanded.