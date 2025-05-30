Congress 'demeaning' Indian armed forces: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday accused Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of "demeaning" the country's brave armed forces "day in and day out".

The Union Minister's comments came in response to Revanth Reddy demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain to 140 crore Indians how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by the Pakistani Army during the recent conflict.

"Not the first time Congress and its leaders are resorting to cheap and dirty politics, not the first time they have questioned and doubted the surgical strikes, not the first time they are demoralizing our armed forces, not the first time they are speaking the enemy language," Kishan Reddy said in a post on X.

Congress - From their leader Rahul Gandhi to their CM Revanth Reddy are demeaning our brave armed forces day in and day out.



Not the first time Congress and its leaders are resorting to cheap and dirty politics, not the first time they have questioned and doubted the surgical… — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 29, 2025

"Who is the Congress loyal to Bharat or ?" Kishan Reddy, who is also president of BJP in Telangana, asked.

Addressing a 'Jai Hind' rally here on Thursday, Revanth Reddy also sought to know why the PM, who had called for an all-party meeting before going to war with Pakistan, did not do so before calling off the armed conflict with the neighbouring country.

The CM had also alleged that Modi failed to separate Balochistan from Pakistan and take control over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), despite the wishes of 140 crore Indians.

The Congress and BJP have recently been engaged in a war of words after Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of having "compromised" India's "prestige" and asked him why he sacrificed the nation's interests by agreeing to halt military hostilities against Pakistan.