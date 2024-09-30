Congress demonstrates across Tripura seeking assistance for flood-hit people

Agartala, Sep 30 (PTI) The opposition Congress held demonstrations across Tripura on Monday and submitted deputations to the offices of the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), seeking adequate financial assistance for the flood-hit people.

Thirty-eight people were killed and over 1 lakh were rendered homeless due to the devastating flood that hit the state in August.

Thousands of Congress workers joined the demonstrations that were organised in all 21 sub-divisions of the state.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman slammed the state government, alleging that it failed to help the poor people and farmers affected by the flood.

"The flood caused extensive damage to public infrastructure as well as private properties, including houses, farmland and fisheries. The Centre has given no money to the state, causing serious financial distress to the flood-affected people," he claimed.

Roy Barman alleged that nine Congress workers were attacked by BJP supporters at Mohanpur in West Tripura district when they went to the SDM office there to submit the deputation.

"Come what may, we will continue to stand by the people," he added.

The Centre has released Rs 40 crore for disaster mitigation in the state, while Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a Rs 564-crore package for rebuilding Tripura.

Reacting to the Congress's allegations, state BJP spokesperson Nebendu Bhattacharjee said there have been no complaints against the government over rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

"The government has been performing its duties to extend all possible help to the flood-hit people. The Congress organised the programme as it is struggling for survival," he said. PTI PS SOM