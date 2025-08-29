Congress demonstrates in Arunachal over 'electoral malpractices'

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh held a massive demonstration on Friday, alleging that large-scale electoral malpractices were happening in the country.

Over 3,000 Congress workers from across the state participated in the rally, held at the party's state headquarters Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Itanagar.

State Congress president Bosiram Siram alleged the BJP was indulging in "vote theft" and manipulating democratic institutions.

"The BJP has not only betrayed the trust of our people but also attacked the very soul of democracy. We will never allow Arunachal Pradesh to become a playground of corruption, vote theft and authoritarianism," he said.

Siram also raised concerns over rising unemployment, economic distress, "misuse" of government machinery, and erosion of indigenous rights.

He urged party workers to take the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign to every household, stressing that "this is people's struggle to save democracy".

State Congress in-charge A Chellakumar said the party was standing firmly with the people of Arunachal Pradesh in their fight against injustice.

"The BJP government, through undemocratic methods of vote manipulation, threats and misuse of institutions, has completely failed to uphold the people's mandate. The time has come to send a loud and clear message: vote thieves cannot run a government, and they must vacate the chair they do not deserve," he alleged.

Chellakumar said democracy can only be saved when citizens, especially young people, actively resist injustice and unite for truth.

The party's joint secretary, Mathew Antony, alleged that the BJP was "stealing not just votes but also the hopes and future of the people".

"When votes are stolen, people's voices are silenced. But today, Arunachal Pradesh is rising with courage, and this rally proves that people will not remain silent anymore," he said.

Former CMs Nabam Tuki and Gegong Apang, ex-MP Takam Sanjoy, and former state Congress president Padi Richo were among the leaders who attended the rally. PTI UPL UPL SOM