Congress demonstrates in Kolkata over SIR

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The West Bengal Congress held a demonstration in central Kolkata on Monday, alleging that the Election Commission was attempting to remove names of legitimate voters from the electoral rolls through the SIR.

The rally, led by state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, started from near the Bankshall Court and headed to the CEO Office.

Addressing the gathering, Sarkar accused the EC of attempting to "disenfranchise genuine voters".

"Under the guise of so-called logical discrepancies, the EC is trying to delete the names of legitimate voters. This is a direct assault on democracy," he alleged.

Sarkar claimed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would affect the poor and marginalised sections the most.

"We will not allow the voting rights of ordinary citizens to be snatched away through arbitrary and non-transparent processes," he said.

Sarkar said the party would continue its agitation if the EC did not ensure transparency in the revision of electoral rolls. PTI SCH SOM