Congress 'denigrating' India's image: Haryana, Rajasthan CMs on 'shirtless protest'

Jaipur/Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Haryana and Rajasthan chief ministers on Friday slammed the Congress over the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, saying it has left no stone unturned to denigrate India's image on global platforms.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "Congress has always prioritised its own interests over the nation's welfare. Today, Congress has challenged the pride of crores of Indians." He added, "While international guests and prominent technology experts were discussing India's bright future, Congress left no stone unturned in denigrating the country's image on this global platform." Sharma also accused Congress of spreading confusion over trade agreements and questioning the valour of soldiers in 'Operation Sindoor' and the sacrifices made during the Galwan clashes.

He demanded that Congress and its top leadership apologise to the citizens of India without delay.

Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members also held a protest outside the Congress war room in Jaipur.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that embarrassing the country at different platforms and tarnishing India's image has become part of the DNA of certain individuals.

He said that distinguished intellectuals, policymakers and representatives from across the world had gathered at the summit.

Such inappropriate behaviour at an international forum is not only improper but also detrimental to the country's reputation, Saini said.

Today, India's global standing has strengthened, and the country is reaching new heights on the world stage. At such a time, this kind of conduct by the opposition is unfortunate and irresponsible, he said.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police has arrested four IYC workers in connection with the protest at the Summit venue, with a senior officer saying that the police are probing a wider conspiracy angle in the case. PTI SDA SUN APL APL