Congress dependent on Samajwadi Party in UP: Brij Bhushan Singh

Gonda (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Former BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said the Congress is dependent on its alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

"Congress has no status in UP. It is dependent on Samajwadi Party's crutches. The day Congress party gets separated from SP, it will know its status," Singh said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh said he does not want to become the prime minister.

"That is why he does things and gives statements that show he does not know where he wants to go and what his path is," Singh added.

Advertisment

When asked about his son Prateek Bhushan Singh's letter to BJP general secretary (organisation) on candidate selection for committees of sugarcane cooperatives, Brij Bhushan Singh said this was not his subject.

Prateek Singh, MLA from Gonda, had alleged that Brahmins were being ignored while selecting candidates for sugarcane committees.

"Whatever the party did was right. I am satisfied with the party's decision," Singh said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY