Congress destroyed secular fabric of nation: Rajnath Singh

Khunti: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of destroying the country’s secular fabric, and playing politics of dividing Hindus and Muslims.

Addressing a rally at Khunti in favour of BJP candidate and Union minister Arjun Munda, Singh alleged that the grand old party was working against the welfare of the masses.

"Congress destroyed the secular fabric of the nation... But the BJP refrains from any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste," he said.

Singh also said that the Congress was “instrumental” in scrapping reservation of SC/STs at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University.

During his address, the defence minister said India would feature among the top three global economies after the US and China in three years.