Congress determined to organise Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Arunachal: AICC spokesperson

Itanagar, Jan 11 (PTI) All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Harish Shankar Gupta on Thursday expressed confidence that the party will be allowed to organise the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here, Gupta said the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has applied to the state government for permission to hold the yatra.

"We are determined to proceed with the yatra. The Congress will not yield to the pressure tactics of the Centre to disrupt the yatra," he added.

Gupta added that the APCC was yet to decide on the yatra's route.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Itanagar on January 20. "He will meet students, farmers, teachers, and senior citizens to listen to their grievances," Gupta said.

Gupta said the main focus of the yatra would be promoting communal harmony, secularism, and addressing youth unemployment.

He accused the central government of being anti-poor, anti-people, and anti-development.

Gupta claimed that the policies of the BJP-led government were designed to benefit businessmen rather than the impoverished.

Asserting that the Congress has consistently stood with the people, he appealed to the public to join the yatra. PTI COR MNB