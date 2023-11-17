Congress determined to provide social justice to people of Telangana

New Delhi: Ahead of the launch of party manifesto for Telangana assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and progress to the people of the state.

Advertisment

He also listed the party's six guarantees given to the people of Telangana.

"Congress party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana," he said on X.

Congress party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana.



We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj & loot of BRS.



Our 6… pic.twitter.com/KXozm4ChE5 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 17, 2023

Advertisment

"We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj and loot of BRS," he said.

"Our 6 guarantees shall help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana," he said adding the Congress would be unveiling its manifesto in Hyderabad Friday.