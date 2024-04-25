Congress determined to steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation: PM Modi

Agra (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was working to end "appeasement" while charging that the Congress was determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Modi also targeted the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in the state, saying it was based on "politics of appeasement".

"They have their eyes on women’s property, I am here as the ‘chowkidar’ (watchman)," Modi said.

"Indian Constitution doesn't allow reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress insults the constitution by advocating this. The Congress is determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion," Modi said.

"The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added.

"The friendship between two boys in UP is based on politics of appeasement," the prime minister said attacking the alliance between Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance. PTI ABN RHL