Congress did nothing for differently-abled, made 'hollow' announcements: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party and asked what it had done for persons with disabilities despite being in power for decades.

Addressing a state-level award ceremony in Jaipur on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said the Congress only made hollow announcements and did no work on the ground.

"Despite being in power for decades, Congress did nothing for the differently-abled. I do not wish to make this a political issue, but the kind of indifference they showed towards the disabled in this state is unacceptable. Not a single substantial initiative was taken; they only made hollow announcements," Sharma said.

The chief minister said the Congress was only focusing on social media and tweets rather than working on actual issues.

"While Congress is busy with tweets and social media politics, we are working on the ground. The people of Rajasthan can see the difference.

"Under our government, we have created a roadmap for the development of the state," he said.

Sharma said the government is committed to ensuring that no differently-abled person in the state faces any barriers in receiving government support.

"We want every disabled person to receive the help they need without hindrance," he said.

The state government has created clusters to ensure that disabled individuals in every region get direct assistance, he told the attendees.

"Every three months, government officers will reach out to them to understand their problems and provide solutions," Sharma said.

The chief minister said his government is focused on identifying and nurturing the talent of differently-abled people, helping them achieve their potential.

"The government is committed to uplifting their lives and ensuring that no one is left behind," he said.

Sharma said the government is implementing several schemes for the empowerment of the disabled and is working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every individual in need. PTI SDA PRK PRK