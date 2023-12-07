Congress did well in Rajasthan areas bordering Haryana in assembly polls: Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the party did well in Rajasthan areas bordering Haryana in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Advertisment

The poll outcome in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has been disappointing for the Congress, but the party is not dejected and will soon hold deliberations to analyse it and prepare for next year's Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Hooda said the mood of the people in Haryana was against the BJP-JJP ruling alliance and the Congress will come back to power in the state in next year's assembly polls.

Asked about the recent assembly poll results in three states, he told a news conference here that "in a democracy, winning or losing is not a big thing" and added despite its defeat, the Congress secured more votes.

Advertisment

"If you leave aside Mizoram...you will see the Congress has got 10 lakh more votes (than the BJP) in the remaining four states," he said.

The BJP wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress and retained power in Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly polls. The Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement won the assembly polls.

Hooda then said "as far as Haryana goes, the belt which touches Rajasthan, Congress has been victorious, which is a clear indication as to what is going to happen in Haryana." Of the 34 such seats in Rajasthan, the Congress won 29, he said, while adding the mood of the people in Haryana is to bring back the grand old party to power.

Advertisment

In Haryana, he said, the Congress will win the assembly polls due in October 2024. The party will also do very well in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, he added.

Asked if the Congress will fight the assembly polls in alliance with constituents of the opposition bloc INDIA, Hooda said when the time comes, discussions will be held and a formula will be prepared taking into account various factors.

Asked if the Congress was ready if the Haryana assembly polls were to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, Hooda said, "We are ready even if the assembly elections are held right now." On the BJP's "80 paar" slogan in Haryana for the party to be victorious 80 out of 90 assembly seats in the state, Hooda said last time they had given the slogan of "75 paar" but they ended up winning just 40 seats. "This time, you divide 80 by four," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, on being asked that Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has expressed displeasure over interference in his department by officials of the Chief Minister's Office and has stopped clearing files for the last over a month, Hooda said the chief minister should look into it and ensure that common people don't suffer as a result. PTI SUN SMN