Congress' disregard for Maharashtra is a long-standing tradition, says resident

New Delhi: The discord between Maharashtra and the central government in Delhi has been long-standing, akin to oil and water refusing to mix. This tension has persisted through the reigns of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various Peshwa rulers, and modern leaders like Yashwantrao Chavan and Sharad Pawar, with Delhi consistently viewing Maharashtra with disdain.

Central leadership has perpetually sought to control Maharashtra's governance, often stifling its autonomy.

Visionaries like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar have enriched India's ideological landscape. However, their ideas, when clashing with Congress's doctrines, were suppressed by the party, which dominated Indian politics for decades. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epitomizes this conflict.

Nehru's portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Jawaharlal Nehru, an iconic Prime Minister, in his seminal work "Discovery of India," depicted Shivaji as a "misguided patriot," stirring outrage in Maharashtra. To mitigate this, Nehru commissioned a statue of Shivaji, with Yashwantrao Chavan playing a key role in soothing public sentiments.

Suppression of Ambedkar and Savarkar

The Congress party thwarted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in parliamentary elections and could never reconcile with Savarkar's ideologies, leading to a systematic denigration of his legacy, a tradition that continues with leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra, a cradle of robust ideologies, has always been perceived as a threat to Congress's dynastic politics, leading to a consistent policy of undermining its cultural symbols.

Disrespect towards Maharashtra's icons

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a symbol of Maratha pride, has been repeatedly disrespected by Congress actions, such as the removal of his statues in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and opposition to his monuments in other states.

Internal betrayals

Even within Maharashtra, figures like a former chief minister have belittled Shivaji in favor of Nehru, with similar sentiments echoed by other Congress leaders. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's derogatory remarks against Shivaji's descendants further illustrate this internal betrayal.

When Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati demanded the removal of encroachments on Vishalgad fort, Awhad sided with the encroachers and questioned Sambhaji Raje's legitimacy. Awhad made the derogatory statement, "Sambhaji Raje's blood should be tested." He also questioned, "If Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan had not been there, how would Shivaji Maharaj's legacy have been established?" Even more absurdly, he said, "If Shivaji Maharaj is great, it is only because of Afzal Khan and Aurangzeb."

Encroachments on historical sites linked to Shivaji continue unabated, often supported by Congress and its allies, including the Waqf Board's claims on significant lands.

Sharad Pawar's stance

Sharad Pawar, a prominent NCP leader, has historically distanced himself from Shivaji's legacy, with actions and statements that undermine his reverence among the populace.

Actor Amol Kolhe, who built his political career portraying Shivaji Maharaj, opposed the renaming of Aurangabad and even filmed romantic songs on a fort once sanctified by Shivaji's presence. Certain so-called historians even made the bizarre claim that "Shivaji Maharaj's lineage was restored because of the dargah at Vishalgad." Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have supported such distortions, and the portrayal of Afzal Khan's defeat by Shivaji remains highly opposed, particularly by leaders of the Aghadi.

Uddhav Thackeray's shift

Uddhav Thackeray, inheriting his father's Shiv Sena legacy, has seemingly aligned with Congress ideologies, with his party members praising historical adversaries like Aurangzeb.

Opposition to Shivaji's celebrations

Congress has actively opposed celebrations like Shivaji Jayanti in Bhiwandi. After 40 years, Sharad Pawar visited Raigad, and even after 75 years of independence.

Congress and its allies resisted renaming efforts like that of Aurangabad, showing a consistent pattern of opposition to Shivaji's legacy. Ironically, the petitioner challenging this monument belongs to Uddhav Thackeray's party.

The call for accountability - "Takmak Tok"

The illustrious legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has consistently posed a challenge to the image-building efforts of Congress and Nehru. Consequently, Congress has sought to undermine his legacy. Similarly, Sharad Pawar's strategy of minority appeasement has led him to distance himself from Shivaji's historical truth, opposing the core principles of Shivaji Maharaj.

For nearly six decades, the Shiv Sena has leveraged Shivaji Maharaj’s name for its political agenda. However, when seeking Muslim support, Uddhav Thackeray aligned with Congress’s views, compromising Shivaji’s principles. Today, Congress and its allies are seen as the true adversaries of Shivaji Maharaj’s vision. Unlike Shivaji Maharaj, whose rule prioritized the welfare of the common people, Congress and its allies have focused solely on their own interests. It is now up to the people of Maharashtra to hold these betrayers accountable, symbolically showing them the “Takmak Tok” (the cliff where traitors were punished).