Congress' disregard for Maharashtra is a long-standing tradition, says resident

New Delhi: The discord between Maharashtra and the central government in Delhi has been long-standing, akin to oil and water refusing to mix. This tension has persisted through the reigns of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various Peshwa rulers, and modern leaders like Yashwantrao Chavan and Sharad Pawar, with Delhi consistently viewing Maharashtra with disdain.
When Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati demanded the removal of encroachments on Vishalgad fort, Awhad sided with the encroachers and questioned Sambhaji Raje's legitimacy. Awhad made the derogatory statement, "Sambhaji Raje's blood should be tested." He also questioned, "If Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan had not been there, how would Shivaji Maharaj's legacy have been established?" Even more absurdly, he said, "If Shivaji Maharaj is great, it is only because of Afzal Khan and Aurangzeb."
Encroachments on historical sites linked to Shivaji continue unabated, often supported by Congress and its allies, including the Waqf Board's claims on significant lands.
Actor Amol Kolhe, who built his political career portraying Shivaji Maharaj, opposed the renaming of Aurangabad and even filmed romantic songs on a fort once sanctified by Shivaji's presence. Certain so-called historians even made the bizarre claim that "Shivaji Maharaj's lineage was restored because of the dargah at Vishalgad." Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have supported such distortions, and the portrayal of Afzal Khan's defeat by Shivaji remains highly opposed, particularly by leaders of the Aghadi.
Uddhav Thackeray's shift
Congress and its allies resisted renaming efforts like that of Aurangabad, showing a consistent pattern of opposition to Shivaji's legacy. Ironically, the petitioner challenging this monument belongs to Uddhav Thackeray's party.
The call for accountability - "Takmak Tok"
The illustrious legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has consistently posed a challenge to the image-building efforts of Congress and Nehru. Consequently, Congress has sought to undermine his legacy. Similarly, Sharad Pawar's strategy of minority appeasement has led him to distance himself from Shivaji's historical truth, opposing the core principles of Shivaji Maharaj.
For nearly six decades, the Shiv Sena has leveraged Shivaji Maharaj’s name for its political agenda. However, when seeking Muslim support, Uddhav Thackeray aligned with Congress’s views, compromising Shivaji’s principles. Today, Congress and its allies are seen as the true adversaries of Shivaji Maharaj’s vision. Unlike Shivaji Maharaj, whose rule prioritized the welfare of the common people, Congress and its allies have focused solely on their own interests. It is now up to the people of Maharashtra to hold these betrayers accountable, symbolically showing them the “Takmak Tok” (the cliff where traitors were punished).