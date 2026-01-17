Congress disrespected Assam, opened doors for infiltrators: PM

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of disrespecting the culture and heritage of Assam, claiming that it was evident from the party rolling out a red carpet for infiltrators.

Modi, speaking at a Bodo folk dance performance here, also asserted that the BJP government was “cleansing the sins” of the previous Congress regimes.

“When we show respect to Assam and its culture, some people don’t like it. You all know which party doesn’t like showing respect, and it is the Congress,” he said.

He also alleged that the Congress ensured Assam’s Bodoland remained disconnected from the mainstream.

“Challenges were there in front of Assam. But, instead of finding solutions through dialogue, Congress pushed the state towards violence,” the Prime Minister asserted.

He said the grand old party “opened the doors of Assam for infiltrators” for the sake of “vote bank politics”, and these illegal settlers grabbed land all over the state.

Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma government is now “cleansing the sins” of the Congress, and clearing encroached land, Modi said.

Affirming his respect and love for the northeastern state, Modi said that no other prime minister visited Assam as much as he has.

He said the 'Bagurumba Dwhou' dance performance is more than just a celebration, it is a show of respect to the Bodo community.

Modi also said that the Bodo peace accord of 2020 has been instrumental in bringing lasting peace, and the sound of gunshots in Assam “has been replaced by the sound of musical instruments”. PTI SSG RBT