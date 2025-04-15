Congress disrespected Babasaheb, denied Bharat Ratna, blocked memorial: Adityanath

Agra (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted the Congress, accusing it of systematically disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar’s legacy while pretending to champion his cause for political gain.

Addressing a gathering in Agrasto to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution coming into effect and the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, Adityanath alleged that the Congress, which now holds up the Constitution for political gains, was the very party that tried to sideline Babasaheb Ambedkar at every crucial juncture.

"Who defeated Babasaheb in the 1952 and 1954 by-elections? Who opposed his inclusion in independent India’s first cabinet despite his towering qualifications? It was the Congress,” Adityanath said.

He alleged that the same party that "dishonoured Babasaheb in his lifetime now carries the Constitution in its hands to mislead the public." The chief minister accused Congress of altering the preamble of the Constitution and called it an attack on the document’s soul.

"Just as the soul is essential to the body, the preamble is to the Constitution. Tampering with it is like choking its spirit," he said, referring to the Emergency imposed by Congress as a period when “the Constitution was throttled." He also slammed the Congress for denying Ambedkar a memorial in Delhi for decades and not honouring him with the Bharat Ratna.

"When families from the Congress were gifted 50-acre memorials, not an inch was given for Babasaheb in Delhi. It was only when Atal Bihari Vajpayee supported the government that Babasaheb was awarded the Bharat Ratna," he added.

Adityanath praised the BJP for institutionalising the legacy of Ambedkar through the creation of grand memorials and continuing reservation policies for the oppressed classes.

He also highlighted the scholarship schemes restarted by his government after they were allegedly discontinued by the Samajwadi Party.

Quoting Ambedkar’s words — "Educate, Organise, Agitate" — Adityanath urged the public to be vigilant. "He never asked you to become blind followers. He wanted you to rise through struggle, through knowledge," Adityanath said, invoking Ambedkar’s life as one of relentless perseverance in the face of caste discrimination.

Calling Babasaheb's life a journey from zero to zenith, Adityanath said, "He broke the chains of social exploitation and built the very foundation of modern India. That’s why today, as we celebrate 75 years of the Constitution, it is important to also remember those who tried to erase his name from history.” He asked people to stay alert against "those who insult Ambedkar’s ideals while pretending to protect them." PTI ABN HIG