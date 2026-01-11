Congress distances itself from arrested MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Sunday distanced itself from MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested in a sexual assault case, stating that he had been expelled from the party long ago.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party removed the Palakkad MLA after realising his alleged wrongdoing.

“After that, he is no longer our responsibility and the party is not answerable for anything,” he said.

Referring to Mamkootathil’s ousting, Muraleedharan said the party had used its “Brahmastra” at the right time and therefore bore no responsibility now.

Asked about Mamkootathil having been elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket, Muraleedharan reiterated that the party expelled him after finding fault on his part.

“Whatever walls he may have climbed later, what does that have to do with us? We did what was required. We found that he was not fit to be with us,” he said.

He said further action against Mamkootathil should be taken by the government and the police.

“Congress never supports wrongdoing. If we find any mistake, punishment is initiated against the person who commits it,” he said.

Muraleedharan added that the Congress does not follow a tradition of claiming that all its actions are right while those of others are wrong.

“We have never supported gold thieves or womanisers,” he said.

On Mamkootathil continuing as an MLA, Muraleedharan said he should have resigned long ago.

“Since we have expelled him, we have no right to demand his resignation. We cannot even issue him a whip,” he said.

Responding to questions on the CPI(M) allegedly using the arrest for political mileage during elections, Muraleedharan said the Congress had several issues to raise against the Left.

“Our party took action. On the other hand, a CPI(M) leader facing a similar case is claiming he will contest the election again,” he said.

Despite knowing about the offences, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan allowed the CPI(M) leader to contest elections twice, Muraleedharan alleged.

Earlier, Palakkad District Congress Committee president A Thankappan said Mamkootathil was no longer associated with the party. He said it was up to Mamkootathil to decide whether he should resign from the MLA post.

Similarly, Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said Mamkootathil was now an individual with no association with the Congress.

“Congress has no responsibility regarding Mamkootathil. It is now up to him to face the allegations that are repeatedly emerging against him,” he said, adding that the law would take its course.

Meanwhile, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan alleged that the Congress was responsible for Mamkootathil despite expelling him, calling the move a "face-saving exercise".

“After expelling Mamkootathil, Congress should have demanded his resignation from the MLA post. No such demand has been raised so far, and Congress leaders are protecting him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that even after cases were registered, Mamkootathil attended several public events with the support of Congress leaders.

“Congress should ensure that his position does not give him any kind of protection. We have information that the Congress camp is still supporting him. The law will take its own course,” he said.

BJP leader P K Krishnadas alleged that the Congress was standing more with Mamkootathil than with the victims and demanded that the party seek his resignation from the MLA post.