Congress distances itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Vijayan will continue as Kerala CM' remark

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday distanced itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks that Pinarayi Vijayan will "continue" as the chief minister of Kerala, saying the veteran leader has had no connection whatsoever with the party for the last few years and he speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity.

The grand old party also asserted that the people of Kerala will bring the United Democratic Front (UDF) back in power in the southern state for more responsible and responsive governance.

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Aiyar expressed confidence on Sunday that Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will continue to be the state's chief minister.

Reacting to his remarks, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity." Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged Khera's post on X and asserted that the people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance.

"Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners," Ramesh said on X.

Speaking at an international seminar in Thiruvananthapuram titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", which was inaugurated by Vijayan, Aiyar said necessary amendments should be introduced to legally secure Kerala's top position in the panchayati raj system and offered suggestions for it.

Aiyar, who served as the Union minister for panchayati raj during the Congress-led UPA government, recalled Mahatma Gandhi's vision of India.

He said the father of the nation had envisaged a country where even the poorest would feel ownership and believe that they have an effective voice in nation-building.

He added that it may appear ironic that the state that has made the most commendable progress towards that goal is Kerala, ruled by a "Marxist-Leninist party".

"I do not know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore, a national occasion," the Congress leader said.

He said without a doubt, Kerala tops the chart when it comes to panchayati raj and has fulfilled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's expectations more than any other state.

"But while Kerala is the first state in panchayati raj in practice, it ranks only second in law," he noted.

Aiyar said Karnataka has exemplary contemporary legislation based on the recommendations of the Ramesh Kumar Committee, to which he had suggested 38 amendments and all of those were accepted.

"So in the presence of the chief minister, who I am confident will continue in office, I renew my plea -- to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac's insights, the five-volume report I chaired and the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported panchayati raj," he said.

Aiyar added that there is no champion for panchayati raj left in the country.

"Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped. Thank you and may Kerala prosper," he said.

Vijayan described Aiyar's remarks as "charismatic words" that resonate with the current context.

In a social media post about the Vision 2031 International Conference, he said Aiyar's observations reflected the contemporary scenario and reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening grassroots democracy. PTI ASK RC