Congress does not fulfil poll promises, claims BJP leader Jairam Thakur

Ranchi, Nov 17 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress of not fulfilling its poll promises.

He alleged that no promise made by the Congress party to the people during elections in Himachal Pradesh was fulfilled even after two years.

“The Congress had given 10 guarantees in Himachal Pradesh. Two years have passed but it did not fulfil even one of its guarantees till now,” Thakur alleged while addressing media persons here.

The grand old party had ousted the Jairam Thakur-headed BJP government in 2022.

He claimed that the Congress, during electioneering, had promised Rs 1,500 per month to women between 18 and 60 years, five lakh jobs to youth and free electricity up to 300 units.

“None of them was fulfilled till now. But the party has been making false claims in Jharkhand that they are fulfilling the promises in Himachal Pradesh. I appeal to the people of Jharkhand not to fall prey to promises of the Congress party,” he said. PTI SAN NN