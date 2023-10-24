Congress does only vote bank politics, has no love for people: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur: The Congress only does vote bank politics and the party has no love and affection for the people, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to a group of reporters at his native village Samirpur, Thakur alleged that the Congress party has always exploited the people for votes and thereafter forgotten about them.

The Union minister was in Samirpur to celebrate his birthday in the presence of hundreds of people, including family members and BJP workers.

Thakur said that the BJP-led government worked with the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and only then 13.5 crore poor people have come out of poverty in the country.