Congress doesn't want certificate of being religious from anyone: JP Agarwal

New Delhi: The Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from the Chandni Chowk seat, Jai Prakash Agarwal, on Wednesday said the party does not want a certificate of being religious from anyone and alleged that the people are not happy with the BJP.

Agarwal visited a temple in his constituency to seek blessings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

On the BJP's allegations over the Congress' opposition to the Ram Mandir, Agarwal told PTI, "Who unlocked this (mandir)? Who inaugurated it? They forget everything. It's okay.

"Time is all powerful. It will remind them everything. We don't want a certificate of being religious from anyone," he said.

The former MP, along with his wife and other family members, offered payers at the Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk and performed 'puja' and 'aarti' on the occasion.

"Today is a very important day of Ram Navami which is celebrated across the globe. I have been a religious person since childhood. That's what my parents taught me.

"I used to hold their fingers and go to Gauri Shankar mandir, Hanuman Mandir, Shani mandir, Kalka ji mandir -- that's the faith I have been following throughout my life," he told PTI after offering prayers at the temple.

Responding to the BJP's "400 paar" slogan for the Lok Sabha elections, Agarwal raised issues like unemployment, inflation and loss of jobs among others while alleging that the people are not happy with the saffron party.

He said the INDIA bloc will get votes because they empathise with the concerns of the people and want to work for them.