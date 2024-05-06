Congress' dream 'to win elections on false promises' will be shattered: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said the Congress leaders are living in a fool's paradise and their dream "to win the elections on false promises" will be shattered once the poll results are announced on June 4.

Advertisment

The BJP leader also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has forgotten his own slogan "daro mat" and running from one seat to another while fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

"First he ran from Amethi to Wayanad and now he is contesting from Rae Bareli and the Congress is sure to be wiped out from Rae Bareli also," he told PTI.

Thakur, who is contesting from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, claimed that the people of the constituency were with him and his victory margin this time would be more than the previous margin of 92,029 votes.

Advertisment

Thakur, a four time MP, expressed optimism that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win more than 400 seats.

Escalating his attack on the opposition, the BJP leader said the Congress gave thousands of acres of India's land to foreign powers during its 60 years of rule.

They gave the Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened the army in the past 10 years, he said.

Advertisment

Thakur alleged the hand of foreign powers is clearly visible in the Congress manifesto.

The limit was crossed when their evil eye fell on the ancestral property which belongs to your children and the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are yet to come out with a clarification on this issue, he said.

Thakur further said the Congress leaders are spreading lies that the BJP would abolish reservation and the Constitution if it comes to power.

"But the people of the country know who imposed the emergency and who changed the Constitution of the country 62 times," he said.