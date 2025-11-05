Congress drops ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ teaser ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s presser on 'Vote Chori'

New Delhi: A day before the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to produce purported evidence of alleged widespread vote manipulation at a noon press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Dubbed the "hydrogen bomb" by party workers, the event promises explosive revelations under the Congress's ongoing "Vote Chori" (vote theft) campaign, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of systemic electoral fraud through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter list discrepancies.

The briefing at Indira Bhawan on Kotla Marg comes amid intense campaigning in Bihar, where polling for 43 seats kicks off tomorrow, November 6.

The NDA, comprising the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), faces off against the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and others.

With over 1.5 crore voters in the fray for Phase 1, Gandhi's address could sway last-minute sentiments or ignite fresh legal and street-level battles over poll integrity.

The buildup has been nothing short of theatrical, with a flood of coordinated posts across X (formerly Twitter) from Congress affiliates and supporters since early morning.

The official handle of the grand old party posted a video on X with a caption that read, "Hydrogen Bomb Loading".

A viral image shared by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leader Srinivas BV captured the frenzy: workers in blue "Deepsteep" polo shirts loading towering stacks of bundled documents, estimated at several thousand pages, onto trolleys in the AICC's auditorium.

Hydrogen bomb loading at AICC HQ! pic.twitter.com/XkYfbqwtBL — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 5, 2025

Bihar sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha and holds sway in national alliances. Phase 1 covers volatile seats in the Seemanchal and Koshi regions, where caste dynamics and migrant worker turnout could tip scales.

Congress, contesting 65 seats in the alliance, positions this exposé as a clarion call to "protect democracy," potentially mobilizing urban youth and disillusioned voters via live streams and viral clips.

A ticking 'bomb' or another dud?

All eyes, and cameras are on Indira Bhawan. If Gandhi delivers verifiable data, like granular Bihar voter roll anomalies, it could spark ECI probes, Supreme Court pleas, or even Phase 1 boycotts in protest hotspots.

Failure to substantiate, however, risks further eroding Congress's credibility, feeding narratives of "drama over delivery."

With Bihar's electoral fate hanging in the balance, today's "H-bomb" could redefine not just the polls, but the discourse on India's democratic safeguards.