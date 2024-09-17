Congress dwindling force in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 17 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday described the Congress as a "dwindling force" trying to maintain its relevance in the state's political landscape with assistance from the communists.

"The Congress has only three legislators in the state, but they are not united. One MLA is attempting to portray himself as a significant leader by making baseless allegations in the Assembly," Saha said during the inauguration of the state-level Swachhata Seva Campaign 2024 in Gomati district.

The two-week programme, launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, will culminate on October 2.

In the recent Assembly session, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman had accused the state’s Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma and an officer on Special Duty (OSD) of corruption.

Claiming that the Congress has become a "dwindling force", Saha criticised Roy Barman for forming an alliance with the communists to retain his Agartala seat.

"He is always busy on the phone, but whenever there is a problem, his mobile is off. He is a switched-off leader," Saha said.

The CM also addressed issues of party discipline, saying indiscipline has no place in the BJP.

"Some untoward incidents do occur, but I urge those involved to rectify their behaviour. The negative habits from 35 years of Marxist rule are still present and will take time to go away," he added, indirectly referring to internal clashes among party leaders over government contracts.

Saha emphasised that the BJP works for people's interests and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing development, security, and patriotism to the country.

"From universal health insurance to revoking Article 370, to banning triple talaq and the ‘Meri Maati Mere Desh’ initiative, the Prime Minister has ensured development, peace, security, and patriotism in the country," he added. PTI PS MNB