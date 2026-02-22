Congress enabled CMs from all communities; Dalit will also become CM, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that the Congress has a proven track record of elevating leaders from various communities to the CM’s post and expressed confidence that a Dalit leader would also rise to the top position through the party.

Emphasising the party’s ideological foundation, he said the Congress had consistently translated its commitment to social justice into action by empowering leaders across caste lines.

"The Congress is a party committed to social justice. This ideological commitment has been demonstrated not merely through words but through action. In Karnataka, Vokkaligas, Lingayats and backward classes have become Chief Ministers through the Congress party," Siddaramaiah said in a media statement.

Highlighting his own elevation, he said, “It is also the Congress that recognised me, belonging to a backward class, and gave me the opportunity to become Chief Minister for a second time. For this, I am grateful to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.” Stressing inclusivity beyond dominant communities, the CM said the party also had capable leaders from the Scheduled Castes.

Leaders from the Dalit community who can become Chief Minister on the strength of merit, not merely caste, are also in the Congress party, Siddaramaiah said.

“I can confidently say that if someone from the Dalit community becomes Chief Minister in the future, it will be possible only through the Congress,” he added, underlining that the party alone provided such opportunities based on merit and social commitment. PTI GMS ROH