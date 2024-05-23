Congress ex-MLA's assets increased 3 times in 14 months: Himachal CM Sukhu

Una/Hamirpur (HP), May 23(PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday claimed that Congress rebel Devendra Bhutto, who had "sold himself in the political market" had brought a small suitcase of items received from the BJP last night and we are searching for that.

Advertisment

Bhutto is a BJP candidate for the bypoll being held on the Kutehar assembly seat. He is one of the six former Congress rebel MLAs who voted for the BJP nominee in the February Rajya Sabha election.

All six were disqualified for not remaining present during the state's budget and cut motions. They are contesting on BJP ticket from their respective constituencies.

Addressing an election rally at Bangana to seek votes for Congress candidate from Kutlehar assembly seat Vivek Sharma and from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Satpal Raizada, he appealed to the people to vote unitedly to defeat Bhutto.

Advertisment

"Devendra Bhutto, who had sold himself in the political market, had brought a small suitcase of items received from the BJP last night. We are searching for it," he said.

Sukhu alleged that whenever Bhutto came to him, he used to talk about tender and was greedy for money.

He said Bhutto had shown his assets of about Rs 5 crore in 2022. Now after 14 months he has shown Rs 15 crore in the affidavit, he said, asking what kind of magic Bhutto has that his wealth increased enormously.

Advertisment

The chief minister said June 1 is the right time to teach a lesson to those who want to grab power through currency notes.

Meanwhile, Congress rebel and BJP candidate from Sujanpur assembly seat Rajinder Rana targeted the chief minister for unnecessarily dragging the six expelled Congress MLAs into unwanted controversies and alleged that Sukhu's family is the biggest mining mafia in the state.

During his election rallies in the constituency, Rana said, "The CM has been filing false cases against nine MLAs, including six former Congress MLAs and three Independents, who voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27. Sukhu's family is the biggest mining mafia in the state." PTI COR BPL KSS KSS