Congress ex-MP links Delhi blast to ‘injustice’ in Kashmir, BJP slams him

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The BJP on Monday launched a fierce attack on former Congress MP Husain Dalwai, who stirred a massive political controversy by demanding that the RSS be investigated in connection with the recent Delhi blast.
Top BJP spokespersons took to social media and public platforms to condemn the remarks of the former Rajya Sabha member, who also linked the blast to alleged "injustice" in Kashmir.
Shehzad Poonawala, BJP spokesperson, was scathing in his criticism, labelling Dalwai a "spin doctor for terror". "After Mehbooba Mufti, now Hussian Dalwai jumps in to become a spin doctor for terror. Just like Mehbooba and P Chidambaram, he legitimises and justifies terror; links it to injustice; invokes RSS; refuses to condemn Islamic Jihad and in a sense gives a clean chit to the Delhi Blast accused," Poonawala said.
He went on to dub the Congress the "Muslim League Maowadi Congress (MMC)".
“MMC (Muslim League Mao Congress) justifies Red Fort blast. Quotes former Home Minister P Chidambaram in defence. Shame,” said Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department, in a post on X.
“Rahul Gandhi's Congress starts JUSTIFYING & DEFENDING Red Fort Blast terrorists. Says- “Injustice in the Valley will have repercussions.” For Congress: Nation Last, Terror Cover fire first!” said Pradeep Bhandari, national spokesperson of the BJP, in a post on X.
The controversy erupted after Dalwai demanded a probe into the RSS's role in the Delhi blast.
Dalwai questioned the timing of the blast, and asked, “Why do bomb blasts happen repeatedly during elections? This needs investigation." The RSS has certain factions that might support terrorism, and injustice happens to people because of this, he said. The government should take some action against RSS too, he added.
Pointing out to cultural practices of the RSS, Dalwai said, “The RSS volunteers carry sticks on their shoulders, which shows their belief in violence and not in Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. All those believing in violence, including the RSS, should be investigated," he asserted.
Dalwai said the "injustice happening in Kashmir will have consequences” and criticised the government's approach to the region following the revocation of special status.
"The government keeps speaking against Kashmir daily, which may lead some youth to resist and protest... It should listen and adopt a motherly approach," he said.
Dalwai sought a probe into Chidambaram’s theory that the blast was an "internal issue involving internal terrorism”. Demanding that the government investigate this theory, Dalwai praised Chidambaram as "very knowledgeable and educated, unlike Amit Shah." He also opposed the state policy of using bulldozers to demolish the homes of accused individuals, a practice often seen in Uttar Pradesh.
"I oppose bulldozer politics. Destroying homes due to one person's crime is wrong. This politics is dangerous and targets a community," he said.