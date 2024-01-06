Congress expels Maharashtra unit secretary Narendra Jichkar for indiscipline

Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) The Congress has expelled its Maharashtra unit secretary Narendra Jichkar for six years for "indiscipline".

The decision of the disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee followed Jichkar's spat with the party's Nagpur city unit chief Vikas Thakre during a meeting of the MPCC held here in October last year.

Workers from both camps had come to blows during the incident, following which a show-cause notice was issued to Jichkar.

Chairman of the DAC Prithviraj Chavan in a letter dated January 3 said the committee had decided to expel Jichkar from the primary membership of the party for six years for indiscipline and misbehaviour. PTI CLS KRK