Congress expels MLA for 'anti-party activities' after he joins ruling NCP

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Congress has expelled MLA Hiraman Khoskar from the party for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" after he joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Khoskar, who represents the Igatpuri assembly constituency in Nashik district, joined the ruling NCP on Monday.

In a letter dated October 14, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the legislator was involved in "anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha polls and even after that".

As per the instructions of Congress' Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, Khoskar was being expelled from the party for six years, the letter said.

The Congress is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), while the ruling alliance comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due. The poll schedule is slated to be announced later in the day. PTI PR NP