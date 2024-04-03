Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for six years

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday expelled former MP Sanjay Nirupam from the primary membership of the party for six years for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

Earlier in the day, the Congress dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee in Mumbai.

Nirupam, however, remained defiant, and said he would declare his stand on Thursday.

Taking a dig, he asked Congress not to waste "stationery" as it is facing a financial crisis.

"It should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," he tweeted.