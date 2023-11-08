Congress failed to implement Mandal Commission report, but V P Singh govt acted on it: Mayawati

Satna (MP), Nov 8 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the Congress did not act on the Mandal Commission report when it was in power, but it was implemented by the V P Singh-led government.

Speaking at an election rally in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections, she also urged voters not to fall in the trap of political parties that make promises during elections but forget them later.

"Under the Congress rule after Independence, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal commission recommended reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). But the Congress did not act. Dalits, tribals and OBCs lagged behind for years after the Constitution came into force," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said.

"It was the V P Singh government that implemented it as a number of BSP MPs, including myself, were elected," she said.

The BSP had extended support to the VP Singh government on the grounds of implementing the Mandal Commission report and it honoured its commitment, Mayawati added.

The V P Singh government also conferred Bharat Ratna on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, she said.

The Congress did not make any efforts to give Bharat Ratna to Dr Ambedkar, which showed its real face, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

The V P Singh government was in power during 1989-1990.

The BSP has formed an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for the Madhya Pradesh elections.