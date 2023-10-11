Congress failed to properly condemn attack on Israel due to vote bank politics: Tejasvi Surya

Raipur, Oct 11 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday claimed that the Congress failed to properly condemn the terror attack on Israel in the CWC resolution due to its vote bank politics.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president also hit out at the ruling Congress in the state over an alleged scam in the state Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment.

Surya was here to address a workshop of the BJYM state unit.

The state assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.

The Congress on Tuesday said there are no differences in the party on the CWC resolution on Hamas and reminded the BJP of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee favouring the cause of Palestinian people, after the ruling party slammed it for not referring to the terror attack on Israel in its resolution.

Asked about the attack on Israel and India's condemnation of it, Surya said, “What has happened in Israel is an unprecedented brutal terror attack. Small children and thousands of people were attacked in a barbaric manner. We should not get confused between Hamas and Palestine. Hamas is a designated terrorist organisation like Lashkar-e-Taiba or ISIS.” In today's civilised world, the entire world should not give even an inch of space to terrorism, he said.

"The sad thing is that in such a situation when the entire world is united in condemning the terror attack by Hamas, the Congress party in the CWC resolution failed to properly condemn it because of its vote bank politics,” the BJP leader claimed.

Surya said the BJYM will fight for justice to youth as they are most affected by the Congress government's "misrule", and ensure BJP's victory in the assembly polls in the state.

“During my two (earlier) visits to Chhattisgarh, I got the opportunity to take part in the BJYM's CM house gherao protest. Now we have come here to establish the Bharatiya Janata Party inside the CM House,” he said.

He said the Yuva Morcha has been raising issues related to the interest of youth in Chhattisgarh, particularly the alleged scam in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment.

"I am extremely happy and proud that the issue of the alleged PSC scam raised by the Yuva Morcha yielded results and the court (Chhattisgarh High Court) has given a stay order. I believe that in future, every state government in the country, be it Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka (referring to Congress-ruled states), has an opportunity to bring a reform in their PSC system," he said.

Briefing about his visit to Raipur, Surya said during the workshop with BJP workers on Wednesday, a detailed discussion will be held on the Yuva Morcha's role in the upcoming elections and how its workers will connect to voters, particularly the first time electors. PTI TKP GK