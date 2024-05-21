Congress' family afraid of visiting Statue of Unity: PM Modi

Prayagraj (UP), May 21 (PTI) In a swipe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the opposition party wants to give the entire credit for India's freedom to "one family" which is "afraid" to even visit the 'Statue of Unity' of its leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

Advertisment

"The 'shezaadee' (princes) of SP and Congress cannot see anything beyond their family," Modi said addressing an election rally in Prayagraj to seek votes for BJP candidates Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad and Praveen Patel from Phulpur.

"The Congress wants to give the entire credit for (India's) freedom) to one family. You know about the Statue of Unity -- the statue of Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. This is the tallest statue in the world. Sardar Patel was from the Congress. Modi got the status made.

"But, this family of the Congress has not gone there. They are afraid that trouble will befall them if even the shadow of the statue falls on them," Modi said.

Advertisment

The Statue of Unity was inaugurated in Kevadia, Gujarat, by Prime Minister Modi on October 31, 2018.

Modi said that the "blessings of Teerthraaj Prayag means the blessings of the entire Universe".

"Friends, Prayag is a 'tapobhoomi'. This is the land of the grandeur of Kumbh...

Advertisment

Here you have the Allahabad University and the ashram of Guru Bharadwaj. Here, you have 'lete' Hanuman (Lord Hanuman in a lying posture) and Mata (Mother) Alopi. Hence, the blessings of Teerthraaj Prayag means the blessings of the entire Universe," Modi said.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party and the Congres never paid attention to Kumbh.

"There used to be mismanagement during Kumbh here. People used to lose their lives due to stampede-like situations because they (SP- Cong) were more concerned about their vote bank than Kumbh.

Advertisment

"If they were seen doing more for Kumbh then (they were afraid) their vote bank would be offended," he said.

He referred to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and listed various steps taken by BJP governments for the development of Hindu pilgrimage sites and asked if all these would have been possible if the SP and the Congress were in power.

Polling in Allahabad and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats will take place in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. PTI NAV RT