Congress fed biryani to terrorists: UP CM Adityanath

Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the nation has suffered a lot due to the casteist and communal thinking of the Congress.

Addressing at the concluding point of a roadshow in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh in support of BJP candidate and state president CP Joshi, Adityanath accused the grand old party of playing with the security and faith of people.

"Today, Pakistan is ready with its clarification even at the slightest instance of a blast in India, but during the Congress era, terrorists were fed biryani. They used to say that Lord Ram never existed. Such people have no right to be in power," he said.

The chief minister said the trends from the 102 Lok Sabha seats, which went to polls in the first phase on Friday, underscore the nationwide sentiment of 'Fir ek baar, Modi Sarkar'.

Adityanath affirmed that the ambitious target of surpassing 400 seats is on track for success.

Overwhelmed by the response received from the public, he appealed to them to vote for the 'lotus' symbol.

He also conducted a roadshow later in Jodhpur in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. PTI SDA AS AS