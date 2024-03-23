Congress fields MLA Kawasi Lakhma from Bastar Lok Sabha seat

Raipur, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday announced the name of sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma as the Lok Sabha candidate for Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The party has so far named seven candidates in the state, which has 11 Lok Sabha seats.

The filing of nominations for the Bastar seat began on March 20.

Lakhma, an influential tribal leader, is a six-term MLA and has represented Konta Assembly seat in Sukma district since 1998. He was Industry and Excise minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

Lakhma has considerable influence in the Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh.

The party has denied a ticket to sitting MP from Bastar Deepak Baij, who is also president of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Incidentally, Baij had lost the 2023 Assembly polls from Chitrakot.

The Congress had released its first list for the state earlier this month, giving tickets to former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, two former state ministers and a sitting MP.

The Lok Sabha polls for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Three other constituencies, namely Kanker (ST), Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund, will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase, while the remaining of the seven Lok Sabha seats - Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will witness polling on May 7.

The BJP has announced candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP BNM