New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday announced that actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar will contest the Lok Sabha election from Gurugram seat.

Babbar was one of the four candidates the grand old party announced.

Anand Sharma will contest from Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh while Satpal Raizada will be Congress candidate from Hamirpur.

In Maharashtra, Bhushan Patil has been fielded from Mumbai North seat.