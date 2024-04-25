Congress fields Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North-Central LS seat

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday named its Mumbai unit president Varsha Gaikwad as the party candidate for the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha seat.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made this announcement in a statement.

The Congress will be contesting two Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai this time as per the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing deal. The other seat that has gone to the Congress is Mumbai North.

Four other Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will be contested by the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Polling in Mumbai will be held on May 20.

At present, the Mumbai North-Central seat is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party's Poonam Mahajan.

Gaikwad, a former Maharashtra minister, has been a four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency in Mumbai that she currently represents. She had expressed interest in contesting the Mumbai South-Central seat, which was earlier held by her late father Eknath Gaikwad. PTI MR NP