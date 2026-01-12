Congress fights elections under collective party leadership: Baghel

Muktsar (Punjab), Jan 12 (PTI) AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that barring a few exceptions, the Congress has always fought elections under the collective leadership of the party.

Addressing a press conference ahead of a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' rally here, Baghel said after winning the elections, the elected legislators choose their leader and the final decision is taken by the party high command.

The BJP also follows a similar practice, he added.

Baghel said the Congress is on its way to making a strong comeback in Punjab, as is evident from the huge participation in its 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' rallies and the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Punjab has deep secular roots and its politics is not influenced by caste or communal factors, he said.

Replying to a question about the Congress not organising the 'Maghi Mela' this year, Baghel said that during the party's tenure between 2017 and 2022, the Akal Takht had issued an edict asking political parties not to hold political conferences during the sacred occasion.

The Congress has respected the Akal Takht's directive, he said.

Criticising the ruling AAP, Baghel alleged that government funds are being misused for party programmes and said that this needed to be probed thoroughly.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the party's programmes over the past five days have received an overwhelming response despite the cold weather.

He said the Congress will continue its agitation until MGNREGA is restored in its original form.

Several party leaders, including Ravinder Dalvi and Sher Singh Ghubaya, were present on the occasion.