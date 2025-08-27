Congress flays Kerala govt for not withdrawing cases against CAA protestors

Wayanad(Kerala), Aug 27 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Kerala government for not withdrawing the cases registered against its party members who protested against the Bill to amend the Citizenship Act in 2019, alleging that it indicates the "double standards" of the Left administration.

T Siddique, the Congress MLA from Kalpetta assembly constituency here, said that during the protests against the Bill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured that the cases against the protesters would be withdrawn subsequently.

He had also assured that the amended Act would not be implemented in the state.

"However, the cases were not withdrawn and now, notices have been issued to those involved in the cases to appear before the court," Siddique said, adding that it indicates the government's "double standards".

He said that when he was the president of the Kozhikode District Congress Committee, he and 55 others were jailed for four days in connection with the protests.

The Kalpetta MLA said the Left government has not withdrawn any of the cases, including those against people who protested the entry of women into Sabarimala, even though it had promised to do so.

Sali Rattakkolly, who protested against the Bill to amend the Citizenship Act, said he too has received a summons to appear in court.

He also said that the CM and the state government had promised to withdraw such cases, but nothing was done.

The summons were issued in June this year to those involved in the cases to appear before the concerned judicial magistrate in Kalpetta on August 29 at 11 am.

The police had registered a case against 14 Congress workers for protesting in front of the Wayanad Collectorate on December 21, 2019. PTI HMP HMP ROH