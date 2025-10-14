Congress flays police for FIR against party activists over Perambra clash

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala on Tuesday slammed the state police after a case was registered against its activists for allegedly hurling explosives during a recent lathicharge held in Perambra in this district in which MP Shafi Parambil had suffered injuries.

Perambra police registered the case on Monday night against "unknown" persons based on the video footage of the violent clash that broke out there between Congress-led UDF workers and law enforcers on October 10.

Reacting to the development, District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Praveen Kumar said the party would deal with the case legally and politically.

He also said the Congress does not expect anything more from the police while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding the home portfolio.

The Congress leader accused the police of "goondaism" and highlighted the brutal assault on the party MP. "A person named Niyas is still at the hospital with a critical eye injury. Now, those who indulged in violence have taken a case against those who did nothing," he told reporters here.

Kumar further said even the district police chief has admitted that some misconduct had happened on the side of the police.

The DCC President also challenged the police to identify the Congress worker who is said to have hurled explosives against the law enforcers during the clash.

He warned that the party would launch intense agitation, starting in front of the rural superintendent of police's house, if no action is taken against the errant police personnel.

Meanwhile, according to FIR, as part of the investigation into the October 10 incident case, the department photographer examined the footage captured on the day.

It was found that someone from among the UDF workers who had "gathered illegally" threw an "explosive device" with the intention to obstruct the official duty of the police officers and to endanger their lives, the FIR said.

The "explosive device" fell among the police officers and exploded with a loud noise, it added.

The case was registered under various sections of the BNS, including unlawful assembly.

The police lathicharge in Perambra on October 10 had sparked statewide protests by the Congress and UDF, which accused the personnel of targeting Parambil.

Parambil suffered nasal fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI LGK ROH