Congress focuses on caste, religion; its leaders immersed in corruption: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday said the party will win all the seven seats in the upcoming assembly bypolls and alleged that the Congress leaders are immersed in corruption.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma alleged that the Congress focuses on caste and religion, and spreads false rumours in elections.

Both the leaders were addressing a public meeting organised in Deoli.

Rathore said after seeing the enthusiasm of the common man in the public meetings of the BJP candidates, it can be said that the party candidates will win all the seven assembly seats with a huge majority.

Byelections are being held on seven assembly seats in the state.

"Most of the leaders of the Congress party are doing politics after getting bail in corruption cases," according to a BJP statement.

Sharma said the BJP government started working for availability of water, electricity and employment keeping in view the priority of the state. As soon as elections are announced in the country, the Congress party works to spread confusion in the name of caste and religion, it said, adding the opposition party works on "loot and lies".

Byelections to seven assembly seats of the state -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh -- will be held on November 13 and counting of votes will be undertaken on November 23. PTI AG KSS KSS