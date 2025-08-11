Congress following double standards on EC's role: BJP's Rajiv Bindal

Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Monday accused the Congress of having double standards on the role and credibility of the Election Commission.

Bindal made the remark in response to state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who a day ago had claimed that the BJP won the 2019 general election by "stealing votes." He said that according to Congress, when it came to power in the state in 2022, the Election Commission conducted the polls in a "fair manner," but when it lost in 2019, the polls were rigged.

He also accused the Congress of being an expert in lying.

Pratibha Singh had on Sunday said the victory margins of all four BJP contenders from Himachal Pradesh in the 2019 general election were unprecedented and had raised doubts as such.

Singh, who has represented Mandi parliamentary seat thrice 2004-09, 2013-14, and 2021-24, said, "I have represented Mandi seat and I know how much vote bank can increase and decrease and when a new face with no political connection wins with a large margin in 2024, questions are raised." In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut defeated the sitting state Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Pratibha's son, by 74,755 votes for the Mandi seat.