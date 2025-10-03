Congress forgot about khadi after Independence, PM Modi resolved to revive it: Amit Shah

Rohtak, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said khadi is not only a dress but also a feeling of 'swadeshi' and 'atmanirbharta', attacking the Congress and saying it forgot about khadi after Independence and did nothing for its promotion.

This was the second event that Shah addressed here on Friday. Earlier, he inaugurated the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant facility in Rohtak.

Referring to the Congress ruling the country for many decades, Shah said the Congress forgot about khadi after Independence. "They did not pay attention to khadi and did nothing for its promotion," Shah said during the 'Khadi Karigar Mahotsav' event here.

"I feel that what work has been done in the past 11 years, and had it been done continuously after Independence, our country would have never faced the problem of unemployment," said Shah in reference to the steps taken for khadi's promotion by the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the gathering at the khadi event, Shah said that 'Gandhi Jayanti' was observed on Thursday.

Shah said Mahatma Gandhi used khadi during the country's freedom movement to remove poverty, make the country self-reliant, give "swadeshi" thought to the nation and to make the nation gain Independence.

He said the beginning made by Mahatma Gandhi on khadi transformed the lives of lakhs of weavers in the country. The 'khadi mantra' given by Mahatma Gandhi gave momentum to the freedom movement, he said.

"But after this, the Congress forgot about khadi," he said.

Shah said when Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, he resolved to revive khadi.

Later, as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, gave the message to the citizens to use khadi.

And see the result, Shah said, while adding Khadi and Village Industries Commission's (KVIC's) turnover increased to Rs 1.70 lakh crore now from Rs 33,000 crore in 2014-15, and this helps in giving employment to scores of weavers.

Even many companies in the country do not have such a big turnover, he pointed out.

A good system of khadi's marketing and packaging was made and people were inspired, he said.

"When we wear khadi, it is not just a dress... we do not wear just a cloth, but we adopt and embrace the spirit of swadeshi and atmanirbharta," he said.

Tool kits to over 2,200 artisans were given during the 'Khadi Karigar Mahotsav' at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. The event was organised by the KVIC under the Ministry of Micro, Small, Medium (MSME) and it was themed 'Swadeshi Se Swaavlamban'.

Modern machinery and tool kits were also distributed along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the event attended also by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the idea of 'swaraj' will be incomplete without 'swadeshi' and 'swabhasha' (own language). PM Modi has recently asked 140 crore people to use swadeshi items, he said.

Many traders in the country have even resolved not to keep foreign products at their shops and showrooms, he said.

The idea of 'atmanirbhar' and the 'swadeshi' slogan will be beneficial for rural people in the country, he said.

India would be at the top spot in every field in the world when the country celebrates its 100 years of freedom in 2047. The khadi campaign will have a very big role in it, he said.

Referring to the recent GST reforms, Shah said the Modi government has made GST zero or five per cent on more than 395 items and with this, it has surprised the world.

"Our mothers and sisters will be its biggest gainers," he said.

Khadi allowed the country to go in the direction of self-employment, rural industry and self-reliance at the time of Independence, he said.

It gave pace to the country's freedom struggle, he added.

"Modi ji has spoken about a very big campaign, 'Khadi Apnano, Swadeshi Apnao', and everybody is confident that the country will become 'atmanirbhar' with this," he said.

The minister appealed to the people of the country to buy khadi products worth at least Rs 5,000 every year so that India goes towards 'atmanirbharta'.

"I understand some people have problems. But can't we have a pillow cover of khadi, can't we have a khadi towel, can't we have a mattress cover made of khadi and can't we have a nightdress of khadi?" he asked.

Besides the country's economy, khadi also benefits the body and helps poor families, said Shah.

Now, khadi is ready to move ahead with a mantra of swadeshi, he said, and appealed to people to opt for khadi and contribute towards making the country self-reliant.

Besides Chief Minister Saini, Union ministers of state Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal, Haryana minister Arvind Sharma, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and KVIC Chairman Manoj Goel were among others present on the occasion. PTI SUN CHS VSD KSS KSS