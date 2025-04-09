Congress forgotten children of Britishers: Kangana Ranaut

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday attacked the Congress, dubbing it as "corrupt and forgotten children of Britishers".

The actor-politician, who was on a visit to Sundernagar assembly segment falling in her constituency, made the remarks while addressing a small gathering at Kangoo.

The country was known for corruption before 2014 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed that perception with his bold decisions and impeccable integrity, she said.

She also accused the Congress of making false promises, and alleged that former Congress MP from Mandi, Pratibha Singh, did not give any funds to the constituency from MP Local Area Development fund.

Ranaut claimed that she has given Rs 5 crore in all areas of Mandi, from Rampur to Bharmour in the past eight months.

She said that people of Mandi constituency were in her mind when she pressed the button in support of Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

"The people of Himachal elected BJP candidates from all four seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls...now, we have to hoist saffron flag in all 68 constituencies in the (2027)assembly polls also," she said. PTI BPL KVK KVK